Atkinson, Wennberg lead Blue Jackets to 5-2 win over Rangers

Cam Atkinson and Alexander Wennberg each scored twice to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots to tie his career high with his 32nd win.

