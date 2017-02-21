Atkinson, Wennberg lead Blue Jackets to 5-2 win over Rangers
Cam Atkinson and Alexander Wennberg each scored twice to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots to tie his career high with his 32nd win.
