Appreciate Mr. 400 While You Still Can
Henrik Lundqvist won his 400th game the same way he's won most of his games in his career: He carried the team on his back. Sure, the Rangers mounted a small comeback in the third period, but it was Lundqvist who kept the score close enough to make it stand.
