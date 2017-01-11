Wolf Pack Agree To Play Another Seaso...

Wolf Pack Agree To Play Another Season At XL Center In Hartford

16 hrs ago

The New York Rangers and Spectra by Comcast Spectacor, which manages the XL Center, have extended their agreement through the 2017-18 season. The Wolf Pack franchise is in its 20th year as a Ranger affiliate.

Chicago, IL

