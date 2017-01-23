Riveters: Wiseman and Paulsen to coach All-Star teams
Chad Wiseman will be coaching Team Kessel with Courtney Burke, Amanda Kessel and Rebecca Russo on his bench. Sis Paulsen will coach Team Steadman and will have familiar faces Katie Fitzgerald, Kaleigh Fratkin, Ashley Johnston and Madison Packer on her team.
