Recovering Rick Nash: If I can go all-out, I want to play

The Rangers could take the extreme precautionary approach with Rick Nash and hold him out of the three games preceding the bye week in order to ensure the winger's groin issues are a thing of the past coming out of the break on Jan. 13. But sorry, while Nash and the Blueshirts do want to play it safe, neither No. 61 nor his coach, Alain Vigneault, is willing to write off this week in which the Sabres, Flyers and Blue Jackets loom.

