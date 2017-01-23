Rangers' urgent need for J.T. Miller is why you don't trade him

And this is why dealing one of the Rangers' bright, young, top-nine forwards - plus likely more than that - to address the hole on the right side of the blue line presents such a thorny matter for general manager Jeff Gorton to confront. Because when Kevin Hayes went down with an apparent left leg injury during Sunday's 1-0 overtime victory in Detroit that will sideline the club's third-line center for up to three weeks, per a club advisory preceding Monday's tilt at the Garden against the Kings, it meant once again that it would be the team's uncommon depth up front to ride to the rescue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.