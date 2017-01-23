Rangers' urgent need for J.T. Miller is why you don't trade him
And this is why dealing one of the Rangers' bright, young, top-nine forwards - plus likely more than that - to address the hole on the right side of the blue line presents such a thorny matter for general manager Jeff Gorton to confront. Because when Kevin Hayes went down with an apparent left leg injury during Sunday's 1-0 overtime victory in Detroit that will sideline the club's third-line center for up to three weeks, per a club advisory preceding Monday's tilt at the Garden against the Kings, it meant once again that it would be the team's uncommon depth up front to ride to the rescue.
