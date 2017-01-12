Rangers Recall Pavel Buchnevich From Hartford
With the Rangers' bye week officially coming to a close tomorrow night, it appears as if they will finally be getting some injury relief up front. As per the AHL transactions page , the New York Rangers have recalled Pavel Buchnevich after his three game conditioning stint with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
