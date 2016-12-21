Rangers' Miller 'trustworthy' since promotion from fourth line

J.T. Miller began Tuesday's game against Ottawa on the fourth line, a move Alain Vigneault explained the next day was "performance-based" because of Miller's decision-making with the puck. The 23-year-old forward moved up to the third line in the latter stages of that win over the Senators, and that's where he played the last two games with Oscar Lindberg and Jesper Fast, responding with two effective and productive performances.

