Rangers' Matt Puempel out again with another concussion

Matt Puempel, who scored a hat trick last week against the Coyotes but then took a hit to the head in Colorado on New Year's Eve, has been placed in the concussion protocol and is out indefinitely, according to coach Alain Vigneault. "[He] got hit in Colorado, went through the protocol, was fine," Vigneault said before Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Buffalo at Madison Square Garden .

