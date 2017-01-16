Rangers goalie Antti Raanta to be out...

Rangers goalie Antti Raanta to be out 7-10 days

10 hrs ago

Rangers goalie Antti Raanta to be out 7-10 days The Rangers will be without goalie Antti Raanta for more than a week, according to NHL.com. Raanta missed Monday's practice and could out up to 10 days with a lower body injury, according to the report.

Chicago, IL

