Rangers goalie Antti Raanta to be out 7-10 days The Rangers will be without goalie Antti Raanta for more than a week, according to NHL.com. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iEAQrf Raanta missed Monday's practice and could out up to 10 days with a lower body injury, according to the report.

