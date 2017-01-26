Rangers confident heading into All-Star break

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason defends the goal from New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in New York. Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason defends the goal from New York Rangers' Mats Zuccarello during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.