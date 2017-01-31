Quick Takes: Blue Jackets outlast Ran...

Quick Takes: Blue Jackets outlast Rangers, 6-4

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Cannon

After limping into the All Star Break, the Blue Jackets had a chance to rest and recover, but still lacked the services of both Markus Nutivarra and David Savard, while the Rangers were coming out with a fresh roster, looking to make up some ground in the Metro and possibly leapfrog Pittsburgh for the 3rd spot in the Metro. The Rangers came out hard, drawing their first power play less than ten seconds into the game, but had absolutely no puck luck, while the Blue Jackets got just the bounces they needed to stay alive, until Seth Jones scored on Henrik Lundqvist with Columbus' first shot of the game, and hung on to that slim lead through the period despite Joonas Korpisalo getting peppered by several sustained pushes by the home squad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan 27 SherrifPharts 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
News Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14) Oct '14 Paddie Faust Ferraro 1
News Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Bold Predictions for 2014... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC