Of course Derick Brassard is spending his All-Star Break in New York
Trading Derick Brassard for Mika Zibanejad was a very, very good move. It's a trade you always make if you're the New York Rangers; after all, not only is Zibanejad six years younger, but he only has eight fewer points than Brassard in almost half of the games played.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blueshirt Banter.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Fri
|SherrifPharts
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
|Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Paddie Faust Ferraro
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Bold Predictions for 2014... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC