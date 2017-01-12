Nylander, van Riemsdyk score early, Maple Leafs beat Rangers
William Nylander and James van Riemsdyk scored in the first period, Frederik Andersen stopped 34 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Friday night. Connor Brown and Connor Carrick also scored to help the Maple Leafs win for the seventh time in nine games .
