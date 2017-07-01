New York Riveters vs. Boston Pride Pregame: 1/7/2017
The New York Riveters host the Boston Pride in the first NWHL game of 2017. A shootout was needed to end a thrilling game the last time these two teams faced off against each other in Newark on December 4. Boston skated away with two points in the standings after winning the shootout 1-0 and thus the game 3-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blueshirt Banter.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
|Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Paddie Faust Ferraro
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Bold Predictions for 2014... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC