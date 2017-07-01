New York Riveters vs. Boston Pride Pr...

New York Riveters vs. Boston Pride Pregame: 1/7/2017

12 hrs ago

The New York Riveters host the Boston Pride in the first NWHL game of 2017. A shootout was needed to end a thrilling game the last time these two teams faced off against each other in Newark on December 4. Boston skated away with two points in the standings after winning the shootout 1-0 and thus the game 3-2.

