New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers will attempt to break a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night, when they host the New York Rangers as small home betting favorites at The Flyers have also lost the past four meetings with the Rangers in this Metropolitan Division matchup, including one this season. and Kevin Hayes tallied the team's goals, and Lundqvist improved to 32-13-4 in his career against the Flyers in a bounce-back performance following a brutal outing in a 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.