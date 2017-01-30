New York Rangers' Speed Counteracting...

New York Rangers' Speed Counteracting Defensive Woes

One aspect that has made the 2016-17 New York Rangers roster so dangerous has been the speed the roster contains. While it is no question that former Rangers teams have looked to use speed as one of its most vital characteristics, this season, it is part of what led to their hot start and what has allowed them to maintain some consistency.

