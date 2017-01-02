New York Rangers: Matt Puempel Will Fight for a Permanent Roster Spot
The 23-year-old, who was claimed off waivers from the Ottawa Senators has been playing well in his fourth line role for the New York Rangers. Will he be able to keep it when the rest of the forwards get healthy? On November 21st when the New York Rangers claimed forward Matt Puempel off of waivers from the Ottawa Senators, they didn't know what to expect from the young winger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Line Station.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
|Cranbrook's mythical, multi-generational NHL team (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Paddie Faust Ferraro
|1
|Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Bold Predictions for 2014... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC