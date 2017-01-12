New York Rangers' Forward Chris Kreider is Back in Beast Mode
After an injury slowed him down throughout November, the New York Rangers mammoth winger is back to where he was to start the season; on pace for a breakout year. For a few years now, the New York Rangers and their fans have been waiting for Chris Kreider to finally break out.
