Miller's goal gives Rangers 1-0 win over Detroit in OT
J.T. Miller scored at 1:56 of overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Henrik Lundqvist made 21 saves for his second shutout of the season and 61st of his career.
