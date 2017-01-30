Mika Zibanejad on family being in Iran: 'Right now it just sucks'

President Trump's executive order barring travelers from seven countries from entering the United States affects family members of Rangers center Mika Zibanejad, the 23-year-old Swede whose father is a native of Iran, one of the countries named in the executive order. Zibanejad's father lives in the U.S. and has a green card, but he said he has a grandmother, aunts and eight cousins living in Iran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.