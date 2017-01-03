Maple Leafs acquire McElhinney off waivers
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope they've found an answer to their uncertain backup goaltender position, acquiring 33-year-old Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The Leafs needed someone who could help lighten the load of Frederik Andersen who's started 33 of the team's 39 games this season, including three sets of back-to-backs.
