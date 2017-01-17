Lundqvist says Rangers' win over Toronto 'something to build off'
Now Henrik Lundqvist has the opportunity to completely turn the page, to leave one of his lowest stretches well behind him and truly return to normalcy after his important step forward Thursday night in Toronto. "It's just one game, but it's something to build off," Lundqvist said after making 23 saves in the Rangers' 5-2 win.
