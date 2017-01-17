Lundqvist needs Rangers defensemen to help him break out of funk
Henrik Lundqvist's poorest of stretches before this season were never like this, never like allowing at least four goals in four straight games and 12 goals surrendered over his last four periods while looking helpless to stop the bleeding. "Hank's had some moments in the past, probably never to this degree," Alain Vigneault said Wednesday.
