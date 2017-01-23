Los Angeles Kings Set to Play New York Rangers at MSG
The Los Angeles Kings will get their second chance against a New York team on this road trip as they square off against the Rangers today at 4:00 PM Pacific Time. The Kings will attempt to get their first win of this road trip in this 2014 Stanley Cup Finals rematch.
