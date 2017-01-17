Kreider fined for hitting Eakin with helmet during fight

Chris Kreider has been fined $5,000 for hitting Cody Eakin in the head with his own helmet during a fight last night at Madison Square Garden. New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for hitting Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin with his helmet during a fight during NHL Game No.

