Kane, Bailey score 1:42 apart; Sabres beat Rangers 4-1

Evander Kane and Justin Bailey scored 1:42 apart around the first intermission, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers. Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons, right, and teammate William Carrier celebrate after Girgensons scored as New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and Derek Stepan react during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in New York.

