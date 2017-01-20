Islanders' new coach isn't so sure he...

Islanders' new coach isn't so sure he wants the job

Read more: New York Post

There are 30 head-coaching jobs in the NHL, and they are the most coveted coaching jobs in hockey. Doug Weight now has one of them with the Islanders, and as appreciative as he is for the opportunity, he doesn't know how much he wants it.

