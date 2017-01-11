How Rangers' playoff comfort should affect Vigneault's tryouts
Regarding the Rangers, who are in the optimal position possible for a deep playoff run as they come off their bye week for Thursday's 4 p.m. practice and Friday night's match at the Garden against the Maple Leafs: 1. That optimal position is fourth place in the Metropolitan Division and the first wild-card spot in the East, unless one believes attempting to run the Pittsburgh-Washington gauntlet in the first two rounds is preferable. The Penguins and Capitals, and not necessarily in that order, stack up as the two best teams in the league, never mind the division, never mind the conference.
