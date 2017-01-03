How Rangers can make their weakest spot a moot issue
They're on their way back, are Rick Nash, Pavel Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad, and when they are all healthy and can get some time together, then and only then will we know what the Rangers truly have as the season turns serious. More importantly, then and only then will general manager Jeff Gorton and the front office truly know what the Blueshirts will need to add to reinforce their status as one of a half-dozen legitimate contenders to come out of the Eastern Conference, with one - and that would be the defending champion Penguins - the most legitimate of all.
