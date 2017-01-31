Henrik Lundqvist yanked again after l...

Henrik Lundqvist yanked again after latest stinker sinks Rangers :0

22 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Henrik Lundqvist is replaced by Antti Raanta after giving up three goals in the Rangers' 6-4 loss on Tuesday night. Henrik Lundqvist looked to have put his early January woes behind him by the time the Rangers hit the All-Star break, but he was woeful again Tuesday night in a 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden that featured a belated comeback which saw the Blueshirts close to within two goals with less than two minutes two go.

