Henrik Lundqvist yanked again after latest stinker sinks Rangers :0

Henrik Lundqvist is replaced by Antti Raanta after giving up three goals in the Rangers' 6-4 loss on Tuesday night. Henrik Lundqvist looked to have put his early January woes behind him by the time the Rangers hit the All-Star break, but he was woeful again Tuesday night in a 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden that featured a belated comeback which saw the Blueshirts close to within two goals with less than two minutes two go.

