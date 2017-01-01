Henrik Lundqvist passes boyhood idol in record books
Of course it was with an aerobatic save, with his stick somewhere out of his hand and sliding on the ice, that Henrik Lundqvist passed his boyhood idol, Dominik Hasek, with career win No. 390 coming in a 6-2 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday night at Pepsi Center.
