Helen Hayes Hospital Offers Sled Hockey Program

Free sled hockey training sessions will take place on January 5th and 19th and February 9th from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at Madison Square Garden Training Center-the New York Rangers' training center in Greenburgh, NY, notes a media release from Helen Hayes Hospital. The New York Rangers Sled Hockey Team was created as a joint effort of the New York Rangers and the Wheelchair Sports Federation to enable adults and children with disabilities the opportunity to play ice hockey.

