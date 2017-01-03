Helen Hayes Hospital Offers Sled Hockey Program
Free sled hockey training sessions will take place on January 5th and 19th and February 9th from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at Madison Square Garden Training Center-the New York Rangers' training center in Greenburgh, NY, notes a media release from Helen Hayes Hospital. The New York Rangers Sled Hockey Team was created as a joint effort of the New York Rangers and the Wheelchair Sports Federation to enable adults and children with disabilities the opportunity to play ice hockey.
