Hayes, Grabner score 2 each, Rangers beat Flyers 5-2

Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Wednesday night. Chris Kreider also scored to lead the Rangers to their fourth win in five games and match Columbus for the most wins in the NHL.

