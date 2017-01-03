Hayes, Grabner score 2 each, Rangers beat Flyers 5-2
Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner each scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Wednesday night. Chris Kreider also scored to lead the Rangers to their fourth win in five games and match Columbus for the most wins in the NHL.
