Have the Rangers finally found a partner for Ryan McDonagh?
The Rangers got a glimpse of what might be the solution to the right-side vacancy on their top defensive pair when coach Alain Vigneault shifted lefty Brady Skjei to his off-side to skate with Ryan McDonagh for Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Flyers . "It feels pretty natural to me now," Skjei told The Post after a solid 19:44 of work in which he went plus-three while paired with the captain.
