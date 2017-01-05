Have the Rangers finally found a part...

Have the Rangers finally found a partner for Ryan McDonagh?

Read more: New York Post

The Rangers got a glimpse of what might be the solution to the right-side vacancy on their top defensive pair when coach Alain Vigneault shifted lefty Brady Skjei to his off-side to skate with Ryan McDonagh for Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Flyers . "It feels pretty natural to me now," Skjei told The Post after a solid 19:44 of work in which he went plus-three while paired with the captain.

