Goalie nods: Days after debuting against the Sharks, Martin gets...
Haven't run this one through the folks at Elias yet, but Avs goalie Spencer Martin might be on the verge of history. Martin, who made his NHL debut in Saturday's OT loss in San Jose, will be right back in goal as the two teams flip venues - Colorado hosts the Sharks tonight at the Pepsi Center.
