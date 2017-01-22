Goalie nods: Corey Crawford gets a ch...

Goalie nods: Corey Crawford gets a chance to snap out of slump for Blackhawks

14 hrs ago

With starting goaltender Corey Crawford stuck in his worst slump of the season, and Scott Darling coming off of a 30-save shutout on Friday night, it seemed possible that the Chicago Blackhawks would stick with the same goalie arrangement on Sunday evening against the Vancouver Canucks. If nothing else Darling has at least made an argument that he probably deserves a little more playing time than he is getting, and that is still true today.

Chicago, IL

