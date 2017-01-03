Game 38 Recap: Rangers 5 Jackets 4

Game 38 Recap: Rangers 5 Jackets 4

19 hrs ago

This one was tough. Looking to bounce back after the streak-breaking loss to the Capitals on Thursday, the Jackets flew out to a 4-1 lead before slowly giving it away, eventually losing 5-4 to the Rangers on home ice.

