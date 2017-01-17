From the Branches: Maple Leafs lose on NHL Comedy Night
The Rangers flipped the script on the Leafs last night, winning with the help of ex-Leaf and butt goal enthusiast, Michael Grabner . The highlight players of the night for the Leafs were Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman who both made the highlight reel.
