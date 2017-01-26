Flyers snap New York Rangers' winning...

Flyers snap New York Rangers' winning skein, 2-0

17 hrs ago

Steve Mason stopped 34 shots for his 31st career shutout and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night. Wayne Simmonds and Jakub Voracek scored 2:36 apart in the third period for the Flyers, who had lost five straight to the Rangers.

Chicago, IL

