Emelin, Pacioretty, Byron score in third as Canadiens top Rangers 5-4

Alexei Emelin, Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron scored in a 62-second span of the third period to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Alex Galchenyuk, back from a knee injury suffered Dec. 4, and Brian Flynn also scored for Montreal .

