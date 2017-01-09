Each goal by Rangers' revelation is a...

Each goal by Rangers' revelation is an expansion-draft headache

13 hrs ago

The Rangers have jumped on board the Austrian Express and will ride it and Michael Grabner to the end of the line, but the looming question is how on earth management will be able to avoid exposing the team's leading goal-scorer for claim in the expansion draft? True enough, there are more than five months before general manager Jeff Gorton must submit his list on June 17. Dynamics change over the course of a season. There are trades.

