Dallas Stars Recall Julius Honka, Place Johnny Oduya on IR with Ankle Injury
Before last night's game, Dallas Stars coach Lindy Ruff said the team would know more about the injury to defenseman Johnny Oduya 's ankle after he was evaluated by team doctors. The Stars recalled rookie defenseman Julius Honka from the Texas Stars in the AHL today and put Oduya on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 17, when he missed the second half of the game against the New York Rangers after apparently getting tangled up with Rick Nash around the Dallas net.
