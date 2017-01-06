Blue Jackets notebook | Metro race still tight despite Jackets' successful run
The Blue Jackets have generated plenty of attention with their winning streak but created little separation atop the tightly packed Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets entered play Thursday night against the Washington Capitals having won 16 consecutive games, one shy of an NHL record.
