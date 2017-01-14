Bantering Points: 1/14/17

Despite what the Rangers' players may have thought, the team's bye week ended last night, and the second half began with a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, they'll need to have short-term memories and put last night's game behind them, as they'll be back in action tonight at the Bell Centre as they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

