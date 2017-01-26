Another Star turn for Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh
Ryan McDonagh, who plays in the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Los Angeles, continues to be the picture of professionalism, accountability and selflessness as captain of the Rangers It was at a team dinner on Oct. 6, 2014, three days before the start of a new season and seven months after previous captain Ryan Callahan was traded to Tampa Bay, when Ryan McDonagh was bestowed the honor of being the next Ranger to wear the 'C' on the front of his sweater. The son of St. Paul and University of Wisconsin product was ready for it.
