After two-month wait, a young Ranger makes his return

It was a happy sight for the Rangers to see Pavel Buchnevich back in the lineup, as he made his return from two-month absence due to a back injury in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday at the Garden. But caution has not been thrown to the wind with the 21-year-old Russian winger, who coach Alain Vigneault said would not play the second game of this back-to-back, Saturday night up in Montreal.

