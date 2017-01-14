After two-month wait, a young Ranger makes his return

It was a happy sight for the Rangers to see Pavel Buchnevich back in the lineup, as he made his return from two-month absence due to a back injury in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday at the Garden. But caution has not been thrown to the wind with the 21-year-old Russian winger, who coach Alain Vigneault said would not play the second game of this back-to-back, Saturday night up in Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.