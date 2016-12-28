Vigneault calls out J.T. Miller to explain shrinking Rangers role
The mystery of J.T. Miller's recent, steady slide down the depth-chart ladder to fourth-line status for Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Senators has been solved, and by none other than Alain Vigneault. "Performance-based," the coach said of the winger on whom he has habitually lavished tough love since the start of their working relationship in 2013.
