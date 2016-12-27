Sens blow two-goal lead, lose 4-3 to Rangers

Sens played well, goalie didn't. It happens. Won't lose too often when you outshoot opposition 36-25 over long haul The game started off with a ton of joy, as three minutes in, Mark Borowiecki ended up with the puck at the left point and wired home a wrister for his first goal in almost a calendar year, on his first shot since December 15th.

